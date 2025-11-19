FDA PANEL BACKS ROCHE'S MEGALONE

Roche's antibiotic Megalone (fleroxacin) is "approvable" as a 400mg one-dose treatment for uncomplicated cervical and urethral gonorrhea, according to the US Food and Drug Administration's Anti-Infective Drugs Advisory Committee. The panel also recommended fleroxacin as a first-line treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections and as a second-line treatment for complicated UTIs.

Megalone will have the same warning regarding phototoxicity on its labeling as is seen with Searle's Maxaquin (lomefloxacin; see Marketletter April 13, 1993). If approved, Megalone will become the only other once-daily fluoroquinolone available in the USA, after Maxaquin. Roche is also seeking approval to market the drug for acute pyelonephritis, acute bacterial exacerbations of chronic bronchitis and uncomplicated skin and soft tissue infections.