FDA PANEL BACKS ROCHE'S MEGALONE

Roche's antibiotic Megalone (fleroxacin) is "approvable" as a 400mg one-dose treatment for uncomplicated cervical and urethral gonorrhea, according to the US Food and Drug Administration's Anti-Infective Drugs Advisory Committee. The panel also recommended fleroxacin as a first-line treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections and as a second-line treatment for complicated UTIs.
Megalone will have the same warning regarding phototoxicity on its labeling as is seen with Searle's Maxaquin (lomefloxacin; see Marketletter April 13, 1993). If approved, Megalone will become the only other once-daily fluoroquinolone available in the USA, after Maxaquin. Roche is also seeking approval to market the drug for acute pyelonephritis, acute bacterial exacerbations of chronic bronchitis and uncomplicated skin and soft tissue infections.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze