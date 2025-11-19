FDA PANEL CONSIDERS HOME AIDS TEST

After a hearing on the issue, the US Food and Drug Administration's Blood Products Advisory Committee was undecided over whether home AIDS tests should be allowed onto the market, but most members agreed that a nationwide pilot trial would be needed to deal with the outstanding ethical and efficacy questions.

According to panel member Karen Porter of Montefiore Medical Center in New York, while the advent of suitable technology for a reliable home testing kit is unavoidable, that does not mean that the panel needs to approve it in principle now. Echoing this wait-and-see approach, Mary Prendergast, Deputy Commissioner for Food and Drugs, said that the agency needs to reconsider the list of criteria it set in 1989 for such tests. She pointed out that the advisory committee was not being asked to approve any particular application at the moment, but was being asked to consider the broader implications associated with home AIDS testing.

Among the major concerns identified by the panel were: will people most in need of an AIDS test pay $30 for a home kit instead of getting a free test from a public clinic? will the public be able to send in adequate blood samples, when trained health care workers have difficulty testing newborns using this method? and will people who get counselling by telephone be adequately served by the test and seek appropriate health care?