- Amgen's Neupogen (filgrastim) is an effective treatment to reducefever and neutropenia caused by induction and consolidation chemotherapy for acute myeloid leukemia, according to a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel. The panel agreed that the product did not stimulate neoplastic myeloid cell growth, which had been a key concern. However, it was pointed out that there was a trend towards more rapid disease progression, which the agency said indicated a need for further monitoring.
FDA Panel: Neupogen Comments
