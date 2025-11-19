FDA Panel Rejects Dexfenfluramine

Interneuron needs to supply more data on the safety of its obesity therapy Redux (dexfenfluramine) before it can be approved, according to the US Food and Drug Administration's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee. Interneuron licenses the drug from Servier of France, which markets the drug in around 50 countries.

The efficacy of the drug appeared not to be in question, as the panel voted seven-to-one that the product was effective over long-term use. Safety evidence was not supportive of approval, said the panel. However, the issue is still open as one panel member sought a revote on the issue, to be taken on November 16.

Interneuron presented data showing that 40% of the patients in its trials of the drug lost up to 10% of their body weight with the drug (or twice that lost with diet alone), while the majority of the remainder lost between 5% and 10%. However, representatives of the FDA again voiced the agency's concerns (first raised in a "not approvable" letter in February; Marketletter March 6) that dexfenfluramine may effect neurochemical changes (serotonin depletion) and carries the risk of primary pulmonary hypertension.