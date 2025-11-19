FDA Panel Rejects Dexfenfluramine

Interneuron needs to supply more data on the safety of its obesity therapy Redux (dexfenfluramine) before it can be approved, according to the US Food and Drug Administration's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee. Interneuron licenses the drug from Servier of France, which markets the drug in around 50 countries.
The efficacy of the drug appeared not to be in question, as the panel voted seven-to-one that the product was effective over long-term use. Safety evidence was not supportive of approval, said the panel. However, the issue is still open as one panel member sought a revote on the issue, to be taken on November 16.
Interneuron presented data showing that 40% of the patients in its trials of the drug lost up to 10% of their body weight with the drug (or twice that lost with diet alone), while the majority of the remainder lost between 5% and 10%. However, representatives of the FDA again voiced the agency's concerns (first raised in a "not approvable" letter in February; Marketletter March 6) that dexfenfluramine may effect neurochemical changes (serotonin depletion) and carries the risk of primary pulmonary hypertension.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze