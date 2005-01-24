FDA panel rejects Merck & Co/J&J's application for OTC Mevacor

Following a two-day hearing in Bethesda, Maryland, a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee has voted - 20 to three - against approving the sale of Merck & Co's cholesterol-lowering drug Mevacor (lovastatin) without prescription. It was planned that the drug, would be co-promoted with Johnson & Johnson. A different statin, Zocor (simvastatin), was cleared last year for over-the-counter marketing in the UK, where it is sold by Merck and J&J (Marketletter May 17, 2004).
Although the panel's recommendation on Mevacor, one of the oldest statins on the market, is not binding on the FDA, the agency normally follows the advise of its scientific groups.
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