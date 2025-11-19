FDA Plans New Rules On Experimental Drug Use

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued proposed rules to make it easier to administer experimental drugs and therapies to emergency room patients who are unable to give their informed consent because they are unconscious and whose relatives cannot be reached soon enough to begin treatment.
The rules would allow more experiments on emergency patients, but require that the treatments be announced in advance to the community and then approved by the hospital's institutional review board, an independent doctor and the FDA. There must be community consultation, public disclosure of the study design and attendant risks prior to commencement, public disclosure of study results when complete and use of an independent data and safety monitoring board. An informed consent form would have to be available for use where this can be obtained from patients or their representatives.
Patients or their representatives would have to be informed about the study as soon as possible, and told that the patient may withdraw or be withdrawn by the representative without penalty.
