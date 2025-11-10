FDA: Problems With Accepting EMEA Data

The US Food and Drug Administration remains very committed to review of individual data in new drug applications, and therefore, at least in the near term, it is unlikely to accept reviews from the European Medicines Evaluation Agency which are not accompanied by additional data analysis, according to Robert Temple director of the FDA Office of Drug Evaluation 1.

Dr Temple told the Third Annual Princeton Drug Development Conference, held this month, that the FDA remains the only agency that has "remotely close" to the number of employees necessary to review individual data, and added that it was not realistic to ask reviewers who are not employed full-time by the agency but who have other jobs (as is the case with EMEA reviewers) "to come to the database with the same intensity that full-time employees at the FDA can."

EMEA executive director Fernand Sauer was also present at the Princeton meeting. Asked if the 1,200 outside reviewers employed by the EMEA to evaluate drugs will be any less competent that the FDA's full-time staff, Dr Sauer replied that "the future will tell."