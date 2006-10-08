FDA raises questions on Labopharm's tramadol

Canadian drugmaker Labopharm has received an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for its once-daily formulation of the opioid analgesic tramadol.
In its letter, the agency indicated that the once-daily formulation is approvable subject to the resolution of certain issues. Labopharm plans to discuss the letter with the FDA as soon as possible and believes that it can address the issues raised in the communication without the need for additional data. While Quebec-based Labopharm did not disclose the FDA's specific problems, it said that potential resolutions include the utilization of current data to the need to carry out further clinical testing.
