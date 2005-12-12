FDA receives NDA for J&J paliperidone

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson has submitted a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration for paliperidone tablets, an investigational extended-release, once-daily, oral medication for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Paliperidone ER uses the patented OROS technology, which steadily releases the drug into the bloodstream over a 24-hour period. Upon approval, J&J says that it will be sold in the domestic market by its wholly-owned subsidiary Janssen, under a trade name yet to be determined.

The filing for the drug is based on an extensive global clinical development program that involved more than 1,600 patients in 23 countries. Regulatory submissions are expected to follow for paliperidone ER in other countries, the firm noted.