FDA Recommends VITEX's SD Plasma

VI Technologies' (VITEX) virally inactivated product for blood plasma transfusions, SD Plasma, has been unanimously recommended for marketing clearance by the Blood Products Advisory Committee to the US Food and Drug Administration. If fully approved, it will be the first blood bank product available which has been treated to kill viruses, says the company.

SD Technology VITEX makes use of its solvent/detergent (SD) technology in the development of SD Plasma, which is able to inactivate lipid-enveloped viruses including HIV and hepatitis B and C viruses in plasma derivatives.

The product is licensed for use in Germany, Austria, France and the Netherlands, as well as in Norway and Belgium where it has completely replaced the use of fresh frozen plasma. No reports of viral transmission have been recorded.