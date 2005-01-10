FDA rejects Cellegy's pain drug

California, USA-headquartered Cellegy Pharmaceuticals has received a non approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for Cellegesic (nitroglycerin ointment), filed for the treatment of pain associated with chronic anal fissure. Earlier this year, the FDA granted the application priority review status (Marketletter October 25).

Michael Forrest, the group's chief executive, stated: "we believe that our third Phase III trial achieved the requirements for approval of Cellegesic as agreed with the FDA under the provisions of a special protocol assessment. In addition, two previous Phase III trials included in the New Drug Application were supportive of approval. The FDA reached a different conclusion and has raised several issues that were not part of the agreed upon approval criteria. We are evaluating the FDA's letter and will carefully consider all of our options."