FDA rejects Penwest's beta blocker PW2101

The USA's Penwest Pharmaceuticals has been issued a non-approvable letter from the Food and Drug Administration for its New Drug Application for PW2101, a beta blocker intended to treat hypertension and angina.

The FDA stated that its decision was due to, among other things, the degree of kinetic variability of the agent observed in patients, and because beta blockade, as a surrogate for efficacy, was not demonstrated across the entire inter-dosing interval on an individual subject basis.