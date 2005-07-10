FDA rejects Penwest's beta blocker PW2101

The USA's Penwest Pharmaceuticals has been issued a non-approvable letter from the Food and Drug Administration for its New Drug Application for PW2101, a beta blocker intended to treat hypertension and angina.
The FDA stated that its decision was due to, among other things, the degree of kinetic variability of the agent observed in patients, and because beta blockade, as a surrogate for efficacy, was not demonstrated across the entire inter-dosing interval on an individual subject basis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze