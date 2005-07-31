FDA requests efficacy data for Entereg appro

Adolor Corp of the USA and UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline say that the US Food and Drug Administration has issued an approvable letter in response to Adolor's New Drug Application for Entereg (alvimopan) capsules. The agent is in development for the management of postoperative ileus by acceleration of the time to recovery of gastrointestinal function following bowel resection surgery.
Before the application is considered for full marketing clearance, the FDA is requesting additional proof of efficacy to support the use of Entereg for this indication. According to the groups, the agency has indicated that this may be achieved by demonstrating statistically-significant results in at least one additional clinical study, and that this could potentially be from positive results from an ongoing evaluation. In addition, the FDA has asked for justification that the median reduction in time to gastrointestinal recovery seen in bowel resection patients given Entereg is clinically meaningful.
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