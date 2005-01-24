FDA requests extra Ph III trial for Ceplene

The US Food and Drug Administration has requested that Maxim Pharmaceuticals carries out an additional Phase III clinical trial of Ceplene (histamine dihydrochloride), its key drug under evaluation as a combination therapy with interleukin-2 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, before filing for regulatory approval.

Last year, the firm reported that a Phase III study of the drug plus IL-2 therapy in 320 AML patients in complete remission met its primary endpoint of improvement in leukemia-free survival but, previously, the company failed to get its agent cleared for skin and liver cancer (Marketletters passim).