FDA requests more data on Amgen's Aranesp

The US Food and Drug Adminsitration has asked world-leading biotechnology firm Amgen for more clinical data, among other requests, in the approvable letter it issued for Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) de novo once every-two-weeks and maintenance once-monthly dosing regimens for chronic kidney disease patients with anemia not on dialysis.
In December 2005, Amgen submitted the biologics license supplement for these Aranesp dosing regimens in CKD and the agency has now requested additional clinical findings for the once-monthly dosing regimen, including an additional clinical study. The FDA has also requested further "label language" and clarification of submitted data for the stipulated dosing regimen.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, CKD, an irreversible condition characterized by kidney damage and impaired function, affects 20 million Americans (one in nine adults) and more than 20 million others are at increased risk for developing kidney disease.
