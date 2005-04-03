FDA requests more data on Combidex

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an approvable letter requesting specific data on Advanced Magnetics' magnetic resonance imaging agent Combidex.
This follows a recommendation by the FDA's advisory board earlier this year not to approve the product due to insufficient clinical evidence to support its efficacy (Marketletter March 14).
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