FDA REQUESTS MORE INFO ON ASTENOSE

The US Food and Drug Administration has asked US company Glycomed for more information concerning the makeup and toxicology of its leading compound astenose.

Glycomed's president, Brian Atwood, said that the agency needs more information before clinical trials can begin. The company filed for an Investigational New Drug application last month for the drug, which is intended to treat restenosis of arteries following angioplasty.

The carbohydrate-based drug is a modified version of the anticoagulant heparin, which can cause bleeding complications in patients. Glycomed said that it has designed the drug to lessen its harsher anticoagulant effects by up to 95%. Dr Atwood noted that if the drug is used at high enough doses it looks and acts like heparin in terms of possible bleeding episodes.