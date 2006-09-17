FDA requests new data on Genentech's Avastin

US regulators have requested more clinical trial data before they decide whether to approve Genentech's Avastin (bevacizumab) for a new indication. Shares in the US biotechnology major fell 5.1% to $77.86 on the day it received the Food and Drug Administration's full response letter, September 11.

California-based Genentech had submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application for Avastin with chemotherapy in first-line metastatic breast cancer. The FDA has requested a substantial safety and efficacy update from the E2100 trial, including an independent review of patient scans for progression-free survival, the study's primary endpoint. A new six-month review of the drug's data package will begin once the firm submits additional information requested is submitted to the FDA, which it hopes to do by mid-2007.

On the whole, analysts greeted the news with calm, noting that the drug has potential use in different indications. Steven Harr of Morgan Stanley lowered his earnings per share estimate for Genentech from $2.66 to $2.61 on the assumption that Avastin will get the new approval in 2007.