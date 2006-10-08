FDA requests new Ph III trial for Lilly's diabetic retinopathy drug

USA-based drug major Eli Lilly says it is considering its options regarding the further development of its diabetic retinopathy drug ruboxistaurin mesylate following the Food and Drug Administration's request for an additional, three-year, Phase III trial. The agency said that it will require additional efficacy data before it approves the product, which is known under the proposed trade name Arxxant, as a treatment for moderate-to-severe nonproliferative forms of the condition.

John Lechleiter, president of the company, said: "we are certainly disappointed with this communication from the FDA. Diabetic retinopathy is a significant unmet medical need to which we have devoted more than a decade of clinical research with no guarantee of approval." He added that the company does not intend to withdraw the New Drug Application, or stop ongoing trials of the agent while it considers its future development options.