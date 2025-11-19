FDA REQUESTS NEW VERSED DATA

The US regulatory authority has requested further data on the use of intravenous and intramuscular forms of Roche's Versed (midazolam) in children, and has also said it would like to see an oral formulation of the drug developed. The company says it is currently evaluating the use of midazolam in children, monitoring scientific literature and holding discussions with anesthesiologists about the product, which is used for sedation. Approved labeling does not support use of the drug in children.