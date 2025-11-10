FDA reviews Matrix' AccuSite

- The US Food and Drug Administration is reviewing Matrix Pharmaceuticals' New Drug Application for AccuSite injectable gel as a treatment for genital warts, which was submitted in September. The drug is also in Phase III testing in basal cell carcinoma patients. Meantime, Matrix has said that it has expanded its approval applications in Europe to include Germany, France and Sweden, in addition to the UK. An Italian submission is expected by the end of this month.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze