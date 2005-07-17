FDA reviews Novartis and GSK asthma drugs

The US Food and Drug Administration is planning a safety review of the salmeterol-based asthma drugs Serevent and Advair, marketed by UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline, as well as Swiss drugmaker Novartis' Foradil (formoterol).

Salmeterol and formoterol are effective bronchodilators which improve various aspects of the patients' diseases. However, as well the adverse effects typically associated with this class of drugs, the occurrence of severe asthma exacerbations was revealed in a small group of patients being assessed in GSK's post-marketing SMART study.