FDA's COX-2 recommendations "will benefit Bextra and Celebex"

The recent US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommendations for the COX-2 inhibitor drugs are likely to lead to prescribing gains for Pfizer's Bextra (valdecoxib) and Celebrex (celecoxib), though both physicians and patients will continue to shy away from Merck & Co's Vioxx (rofexoxib), even if it returns to market (Marketletter February 28), according to new research from NOP World Health.

This shows that physicians, particularly general and family practitioners, anticipate increasing their Bextra prescribing, while internists, rheumatologists and orthopedic surgeons expect to boost their Celebrex prescribing, NOP notes, adding that patients taking these two drugs are loyal to those products and plan to continue using them.