FDA Says Penederm's Acne Drug Is Not Approvable

- Penederm's retinoic acid product for the treatment of acne, Avita, is not approvable, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The agency sent the company a letter asking for an additional study to document the efficacy of the gel formulation. An additional study has already been completed, according to Penederm, and the results should be lodged with the FDA within a few weeks. Approval of a cream formulation of Avita is dependent on approval of the gel formulation, said the firm.