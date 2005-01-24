FDA says Pfizer's Celebrex/Bextra ads mislead

The US Food and Drug Administration's Division of Drug Marketing, Advertising and Communications has reviewed television and print direct-to-consumer advertising by Pfizer for its COX-2 inhibitors Celebrex (celecoxib) and Bextra (valdecoxib) and has written to the company saying these are misleading. However, a Pfizer spokeswoman said there is little Bextra DTC promotion, and that the Celebrex ads cited are no longer running.
The FDA letter said that five promotional pieces variously: omit material facts, including the indication and risk information; fail to make adequate provision for the dissemination of the FDA-approved product labeling; and make misleading safety, unsubstantiated superiority and safety claims. This, it says, means the ads are in violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Additionally, it maintains that Pfizer failed to submit an arthritis "tips" TV ad accompanied by a completed transmittal form, as is required.
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