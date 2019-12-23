Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA setback for ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir and rilpivirine long-acting regimen

23 December 2019
viiv-big

HIV specialist company ViiV Healthcare has received a complete response letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration regarding its application for cabotegravir and rilpivirine long-acting regimen for treatment of HIV-1 infection in virologically suppressed adults.

The reasons given in the CRL relate to Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC). There have been no reported safety issues related to CMC and there is no change to the safety profile of the products used in clinical trials to date.  ViiV Healthcare, which is majority-owned by UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), says it will work closely with the FDA to determine the appropriate next steps for this New Drug Application, noting that it was not yet clear by when ViiV would be able to address the FDA’s concerns.

Cabotegravir is an integrase strand transfer inhibitor developed by ViiV Healthcare and rilpivirine is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor developed by Janssen Sciences Ireland, a pharma unit of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). The cabotegravir and rilpivirine long-acting regimen is an investigational product and not approved anywhere in the world.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
ViiV files for EU approval for cabotegravir plus rilpivirine
29 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
Monthly jab of cabotegravir and rilpivirine comparable to daily, three-drug pill for HIV-1
8 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
New ViiV data shows efficacy of less frequent HIV drug administration
22 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
ViiV Healthcare on Friday announced that Health Canada has approved Cabenuva (cabotegravir and rilpivirine). Cabenuva is the first and only once-mont
21 March 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze