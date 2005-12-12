FDA: Shire's Daytrana safe and effective

UK drugmaker Shire says that the Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee of the US Food and Drug Administration has recommended that its once-daily attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder patch designed for children aged six to 12 years, Daytrana (methylphenidate transdermal system), is safe and effective. The agency usually accepts the recommendations of its various committees.
Shire and Noven Pharmaceuticals submitted an amended New Drug Application for the agent to the FDA in June, and a decision is expected on or before December 28.
