FDA should be given more power

The USA's Food and Drug Administration should be given more power to police medications. according to several health care groups testifying in Washington DC to a special panel of the Institute of Medicine, on January 19. The institute is responsible for investigating the regulation of drug safety, in light of several scares, including Merck & Co's, Vioxx (rofecoxib).
Fran Visco, of the USA-based National Breast Cancer Coalition, demanded that the FDA's offices that concern the monitoring of marketed drugs and the approval of new products should be seperated. Ms Visco believes that conflicts of interest exist because the regulators that approved a drug are reluctant to admit that it is dangerous. She also called for all drug company clinical trials to report fully to the public.
Sidney Wolfe, a director of the watchdog group Public Citizen, listed 13 products that had shown significant safety issues after they had been approved by the FDA.
