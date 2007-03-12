FDA takes action on migraine drugmakers

The US Food and Drug Administration has told 20 companies to cease marketing unapproved drug products containing ergotamine tartrate, which are used to treat vascular headaches, including migraines. As part of the FDA's continued efforts to combat the marketing of unapproved drugs, the agency sent warning letters to eight generics manufacturers and 12 distributors warning them that they are subject to further enforcement action if they do not stop manufacturing and distributing these products.