FDA To Expedite Review Of Genzyme's Seprafilm

The US Food and Drug Administration has said it will be expediting the review of Genzyme's Seprafilm Bioresorbable Membrane treatment for adhesions caused by surgery. The product can be placed on internal organs following surgery. The company has said that the market for products that prevent adhesions could be worth anything from $400 million to $1 billion annually.

While Genzyme has not yet released data, it has said that doctors who took part in clinical trials found treated abdominal patients were far more likely to have no adhesions than those in the control group. The company declined to disclose further details until the doctors report their results at the annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons on October 24.

However, Genzyme plans to release within a month results of the second Seprafilm pivotal trial, and also results of a pivotal trial of Sepracoat, a related product; both were designed to determine whether the products can prevent or limit adhesions after gynecological surgery. The company said it plans to apply for approval to market the products after analyzing these trials. Authorizations have been obtained already for exporting Seprafilm to the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and Ireland, where it has marketing approval, and the company plans marketing in the Netherlands by year-end. It is also pointed out that adhesions following gynecological surgery sometimes cause infertility.