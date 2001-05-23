FDA to review Roche's Xenical for new type 2 diabetes indication

Roche says it has received notification from the US Food and DrugAdministration that the agency will review the firm's application to add a new indication to its weight-loss drug Xenical (orlistat), the improvement of glycemic control in overweight or obese patients with type 2 diabetes, when used in combination with other antidiabetic treatments. Roche adds that if this is approved, Xenical will be the first weight-loss product available for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.