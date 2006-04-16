FDA U-turn on biosimilar guidance

The US Food and Drug Administration is making an about-turn from its plans to issue product-specific guidance documents for biosimilar versions of insulin and human growth hormone, in favor of broader guidance notes that will be applicable to biosimilar products in general.

FDA "process has not stalled"

The information was released in a letter to two US Con-gressmen, Orren Hatch, a Republican Senator from Utah, and Henry Waxman, a Democrat Representative from California. The cross-party pairing had written to the FDA's Acting Commissioner, Andrew von Eschenbach, in Feb-ruary this year, to complain that the agency had failed to issue regulatory requirements for generic biologicals. The FDA responded by denying that the process had stalled and that the agency was taking account of feedback from a series of recent public meetings and worlshops.