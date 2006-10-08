FDA user fees for drug firms under fire

The renewal of 1992 legislation which established user fees for drug applications by pharmaceutical companies is under threat from lawmakers and campaigners who argue that the fees have "corrupted" the US Food and Drug Administration, by creating a "conflict of interest."

The 1992 Prescription Drug User Fee Act provided for drugmakers to pay the FDA to review drugs within 12 months. These are calculated according to the number of drug applications and of manufacturing facilities operating in the USA, as well as for the range of drug products sold.

Representative Maurice Hinchey (Democrat, New York), the sponsor of a bill in the US House of Representatives that would reform user fees, said: "the way the user fees have been constructed has really corrupted the process of oversight by the FDA and broken down the arms-length relationship that should exist between the regulator and the regulated."