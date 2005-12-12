FDA views to PhRMA on R&D "disconnect"

Final numbers for US Food and Drug Administration approvals in 2005 of new drugs and New Chemical Entities are not yet in, but it is clear they will be down, perhaps significantly, from the peak years of the 1990s, Scott Gottlieb, FDA deputy commissioner for medical and scientific affairs, has warned.

R&D productivity is declining, even as total spending reaches record levels, he told the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America's scientific regulatory meeting. In fact, he said, "once you factor in spending on research by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, which makes up the biggest single chunk of the total spending on drug discovery and development - as well as spending by the National Institutes of Health and other academic institutions and spending by private foundations - then the total amount that we're investing in research into new medical products and, specifically, new medicines, tops $100.0 billion annually and, by some estimates, approaches about $150.0 billion every year."

This is no longer sustainable, he said, and drug development has to move from an empirical to a more scientific process, just as the discovery and early-development stage has become less trial-and-error and more deliberate and scientific.