FDA Warning Over Mexican drug buys

The US Food and Drug Administration is warning Americans who head south to Mexico to buy their prescription drugs more cheaply than at home that quality control standards on generic drugs made in mexico could be less rigid than those for US-made generics. And health care advocates also warn consumers buying in Mexico that they might purchase the wrong dosage of a drug, or buy drugs which they really do not need or which their doctors will not give them for valid reasons.

California Hospital "Provides Maps" More and more Americans are going to Mexico to visit pharmacies, doctors and dentists. In one Mexican border town alone, city officials have said that more than 2,000 US citizens cross into Mexico every day to seek these services. The lure is saving money, especially on US prescription drugs that are sold as over-the-counter products in mexico. According to the Knight-Ridder News Service, nurses in one California hospital give patients maps of Tijuana (just across the border) with pharmacies marked in red, while the Internet infertility bulletin carries notes telling women to go to Mexico to buy fertility drugs at rock-bottom prices, and newsletters recommend that seniors go south for medicine and services.

Americans are being priced out of their ability to spend on prescription drug therapies in the USA, according to Jeff Kirsch, national field director of Families USA, a non-profit consumer advocacy group. A 1992 study by his group found that medication costs on average three times more in the USA than in Mexico, where brand-name drugs are sold for 20-60% less than the same drugs in the USA. The peso's recent devaluation has sharpened the difference.