FDAMA implementation by agency:"communication is the key"
The US Food and Drug Administration has so far met nearly all the timeframes set for FDA Modernization Act implementation, even though it has increased the number of required activities to do so, Linda Suydam, FDA Associate Commissioner for Strategic Management, told the Food and Drug Law Institute's annual conference (Marketletter December 21).
To date, it has published 16 final rules, nine proposed rules, 36 guidance documents, 11 notices and one report, and made significant progress elsewhere, she said. The agency has lost almost $100 million in funding for its core responsibilities even though its total budget, including that for priority programs, has grown. It has also lost staff, eroding its science base.
