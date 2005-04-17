FDLI meeting views US FDA under siege

Attacks on the US Food and Drug Administration and a loss of credibility for it are not uncommon but are episodic, journalist Philip Hilts told the US Food and Drug Law Institute's annual meeting (see also pages 14 and 15), noting that these situations arise because public expectations are high and agency performance is low due to a lack of resources.

The current heat level is high, he said, but asked: how high does it have to get before action is taken to make changes at the FDA? There is a need to educate the media about how it really works and why, he said. The agency is short of funds for what it needs and wants to do, but there is also a perceived lack of good faith at the FDA and poor perceptions about it.