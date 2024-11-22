FDLI Update: FDA On Financial Disclosure

While the official comment period for the US Food and Drug Administration's proposed regulation on financial disclosure for clinical investigators has ended, the agency is still accepting comments and there is general support for disclosure, Anthony Howard of law firm King and Spalding has told the Food and Drug Law Institute's annual Pharmaceutical Update meeting.
Comments received have included the view that the $5,000 level to initiate disclosure may be too low, that other factors for bias must also be taken into account, and that controls such as protocol design, study monitoring and the need to duplicate results are already in effect, he said.
The proposals require sponsors to disclose the compensation or financial interests of clinical investigators, or certify the absence of such data. Investigators must provide the sponsor with information to make these statements. The rules apply to the chief clinical investigator, any persons involved in evaluating the trial, and anyone or their immediate families who could influence a decision. The rules would apply to Investigational New Drugs, New Drug Applications, Abbreviated nDAs and 510(k)s. All significant payments must be disclosed, including equity interests over 5%, payments over $5,000, funding for ongoing research, consultancies, etc. Disclosure must also be made if the investigator has a proprietary interest in the product. If the FDA feels that financial interests will bias the data, it can take any action, including refusal to file, requiring additional analysis of the data or an entirely new trial.
