Fears Over Tiazac Hit Biovail

Having experienced a significant rise in its share price recently (Marketletter December 9), Biovail of Canada saw its stock plunge and then recover again in mid-December. The stock went down when fears emerged that Biovail's partner in the USA, Forest Laboratories, would reduce inventory levels for the cardiovascular agent Tiazac (diltiazem). On the Toronto Stock Exchange, Biovail's stock was at C$35.85.

Biovail issued a statement saying that sales of Tiazac to Forest are still ahead of target and are expected to remain strong. Forest said that it intends to change certain historical distribution practices to reduce its high inventory levels of products its sells to pharmacies, something it is doing with all its products.