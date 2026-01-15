The flagship annual meeting of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies, bringing together the molecular life sciences community for several days of cutting-edge science, collaboration and training.

The 50th edition in Maastricht is designed as a milestone congress, spanning biochemistry, molecular biology, cell biology and related interdisciplinary areas, with a programme built around plenary lectures, symposia and abstract-driven presentations. In addition to the scientific programme, the event typically features dedicated opportunities for early-career researchers and a strong industry component supporting interaction between academia and the biotech/pharma ecosystem.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Academic researchers across biochemistry, molecular biology and the broader molecular life sciences

Translational scientists and drug discovery researchers working in academia and industry

Postdocs, PhD students and early-career investigators presenting posters and talks

Core facility, technology and methods specialists (omics, imaging, structural biology, bioinformatics)

Industry participants and solution providers supporting research, lab workflows and enabling technologies

Scale

A large, multi-day international congress with parallel scientific sessions and extensive abstract/poster activity

Includes an industry exhibition alongside the scientific programme

alongside the scientific programme Supported participation for young scientists via FEBS Congress bursaries (availability and eligibility published by FEBS)

What to expect