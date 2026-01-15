Thursday 15 January 2026

FEBS Congress

Visit event website
4 July 20268 July 2026
Maastricht, The NetherlandsMaastricht Exhibition & Conference Centre
The flagship annual meeting of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies, bringing together the molecular life sciences community for several days of cutting-edge science, collaboration and training.

The 50th edition in Maastricht is designed as a milestone congress, spanning biochemistry, molecular biology, cell biology and related interdisciplinary areas, with a programme built around plenary lectures, symposia and abstract-driven presentations. In addition to the scientific programme, the event typically features dedicated opportunities for early-career researchers and a strong industry component supporting interaction between academia and the biotech/pharma ecosystem.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Academic researchers across biochemistry, molecular biology and the broader molecular life sciences
  • Translational scientists and drug discovery researchers working in academia and industry
  • Postdocs, PhD students and early-career investigators presenting posters and talks
  • Core facility, technology and methods specialists (omics, imaging, structural biology, bioinformatics)
  • Industry participants and solution providers supporting research, lab workflows and enabling technologies

Scale

  • A large, multi-day international congress with parallel scientific sessions and extensive abstract/poster activity
  • Includes an industry exhibition alongside the scientific programme
  • Supported participation for young scientists via FEBS Congress bursaries (availability and eligibility published by FEBS)

What to expect

  • A multi-stream scientific programme covering emerging discoveries and future directions in molecular life sciences
  • Abstract-driven talks and poster sessions showcasing new research across a wide range of topics
  • Strong early-career focus, plus satellite activities (including the FEBS Young Scientists’ Forum held as a satellite meeting)
  • An exhibition environment for meeting technology providers and exploring new tools and platforms
  • High-density networking across European and international research communities in an in-person congress setting


Today's issue

BMS dubs Harald Hampel appointment ‘step change in brain health’
Pharmaceutical
BMS dubs Harald Hampel appointment ‘step change in brain health’
14 January 2026
Biotechnology
Accelerated Saudi approval for ImmunityBio’s Anktiva
14 January 2026
Biotechnology
Caldera Therapeutics debuts with $112.5 million
14 January 2026
Biosimilars
Sandoz confirms EC approval of Ondibta biosimilar
14 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and Novo Nordisk oral obesity drugs take top billing at JP Morgan
14 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
India’s pharma footprint in Iran faces new US pressure
14 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos borrows up to $50m for Zelsuvmi rollout and more
14 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze