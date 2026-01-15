Maastricht, The NetherlandsMaastricht Exhibition & Conference Centre
The flagship annual meeting of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies, bringing together the molecular life sciences community for several days of cutting-edge science, collaboration and training.
The 50th edition in Maastricht is designed as a milestone congress, spanning biochemistry, molecular biology, cell biology and related interdisciplinary areas, with a programme built around plenary lectures, symposia and abstract-driven presentations. In addition to the scientific programme, the event typically features dedicated opportunities for early-career researchers and a strong industry component supporting interaction between academia and the biotech/pharma ecosystem.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Academic researchers across biochemistry, molecular biology and the broader molecular life sciences
- Translational scientists and drug discovery researchers working in academia and industry
- Postdocs, PhD students and early-career investigators presenting posters and talks
- Core facility, technology and methods specialists (omics, imaging, structural biology, bioinformatics)
- Industry participants and solution providers supporting research, lab workflows and enabling technologies
Scale
- A large, multi-day international congress with parallel scientific sessions and extensive abstract/poster activity
- Includes an industry exhibition alongside the scientific programme
- Supported participation for young scientists via FEBS Congress bursaries (availability and eligibility published by FEBS)
What to expect
- A multi-stream scientific programme covering emerging discoveries and future directions in molecular life sciences
- Abstract-driven talks and poster sessions showcasing new research across a wide range of topics
- Strong early-career focus, plus satellite activities (including the FEBS Young Scientists’ Forum held as a satellite meeting)
- An exhibition environment for meeting technology providers and exploring new tools and platforms
- High-density networking across European and international research communities in an in-person congress setting
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news