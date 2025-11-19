Wednesday 19 November 2025

FELBAMATE GETS CPMP BACKING

3 April 1994

Schering-Plough has announced that the European Union's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products has issued a positive recommendation for Taloxa (felbamate), the company's licensed-in antiepilepsy agent. Felbamate is already marketed in the USA by Carter-Wallace under the trade name Felbatol.

Felbamate was recommended for approval by 11 of the 12 EU countries as a suitable product for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in children and adults which is uncontrolled by or intolerant to conventional anticonvulsants. The product was also recommended for approval in nine of the 12 countries for the treatment of partial-onset seizures (with or without secondary generalization), either as a monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy, in adolescents and adults for whom conventional treatments are inappropriate.

S-P claims that felbamate is the first anticonvulsant drug proven in a controlled clinical trial to be effective in treating Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which occurs primarily in children and is one of the most severe and difficult-to-treat types of epileptic disorders. The drug is also the first of the new generation of antiepileptic drugs to be recommended for approval as a monotherapy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze