FELBAMATE GETS CPMP BACKING

Schering-Plough has announced that the European Union's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products has issued a positive recommendation for Taloxa (felbamate), the company's licensed-in antiepilepsy agent. Felbamate is already marketed in the USA by Carter-Wallace under the trade name Felbatol.
Felbamate was recommended for approval by 11 of the 12 EU countries as a suitable product for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in children and adults which is uncontrolled by or intolerant to conventional anticonvulsants. The product was also recommended for approval in nine of the 12 countries for the treatment of partial-onset seizures (with or without secondary generalization), either as a monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy, in adolescents and adults for whom conventional treatments are inappropriate.
S-P claims that felbamate is the first anticonvulsant drug proven in a controlled clinical trial to be effective in treating Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which occurs primarily in children and is one of the most severe and difficult-to-treat types of epileptic disorders. The drug is also the first of the new generation of antiepileptic drugs to be recommended for approval as a monotherapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze