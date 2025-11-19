FELBAMATE GETS CPMP BACKING

Schering-Plough has announced that the European Union's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products has issued a positive recommendation for Taloxa (felbamate), the company's licensed-in antiepilepsy agent. Felbamate is already marketed in the USA by Carter-Wallace under the trade name Felbatol.

Felbamate was recommended for approval by 11 of the 12 EU countries as a suitable product for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in children and adults which is uncontrolled by or intolerant to conventional anticonvulsants. The product was also recommended for approval in nine of the 12 countries for the treatment of partial-onset seizures (with or without secondary generalization), either as a monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy, in adolescents and adults for whom conventional treatments are inappropriate.

S-P claims that felbamate is the first anticonvulsant drug proven in a controlled clinical trial to be effective in treating Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which occurs primarily in children and is one of the most severe and difficult-to-treat types of epileptic disorders. The drug is also the first of the new generation of antiepileptic drugs to be recommended for approval as a monotherapy.