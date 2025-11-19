Felodipine Of No Benefit But Does No Harm In CHF: Exercise Data

New V-HeFT-III data presented at the annual American Heart Association Meeting last month show that Astra's calcium antagonist Plendil (felodipine) has no significant effect on change in peak exercise capacity at 12 weeks after randomization in patients with heart failure.

Second Demonstration Of Safety However, the short-term exercise data is the second V-HeFT-III finding that shows felodipine to be equivalent to placebo in terms of safety in treating heart failure patients already taking an ACE inhibitor. Earlier this year (Marketletter Septem- ber 4), a preliminary presentation of V-HeFT-III results revealed that the drug did not seriously affect mortality when used in these patients.

Similarly, the rise in plasma noradrenaline in patients taking felodipine was equivalent to the change seen in placebo patients after 12 weeks' treatment. However, levels of plasma atrial natriuretic peptide (ANP) were reduced by the agent (F -4.0pg/ml, P +26.8 pg/ml) after the same period following randomization.