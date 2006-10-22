Fentora Ph III pain study produces positive data

Pennsylvania, USA-based pharmaceutical firm Cephalon says that data from a Phase III trial of Fentora (fentanyl buccal tablet) demonstrate its efficacy as a treatment for pain in opioid-tolerant patients with chronic lower back pain.
The study, which was a double-blind, placebo-controlled assessment, revealed that treatment brought about a statistically-significant reduction in pain intensity within 10 minutes of the drug's administration. The firm added that this improvement was maintained throughout the 120-minute assessment period.
Cephalon said that adverse events observed during the trial were consistent with those of opioid-based treatments, and that such events occurred more often during the titration phase than the double-blind section of the study.
