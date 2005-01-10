Few US employers to drop coverage in 2006, after Medicare drug benefit starts

This year, 8% of US employers have eliminated subsidized health benefits for future retirees, while only 1% say they are likely to terminate subsidized coverage for current retirees next year, although 11% are likely to terminate coverage for future retirees, according to a new survey of many of the nation's largest employers conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation and Hewitt Associates, which notes that most of these terminations are expected to affect new hires only.
The employers reported that they have made or plan to make the following changes to control costs:
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