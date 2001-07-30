Fewer community pharmacies in England and Wales

According to UK Department of Health figures, 10,482 pharmacies were incontract with Health Authorities at March 31, 2001, four fewer than in the like, year-earlier period.

Over this period, 36 new pharmacies opened and 40 contracts were terminated. 70% of pharmacies closing were within 500 meters of another pharmacy, while 100% of those opening were at least 500 meters from the nearest pharmacy and 67% were at least one kilometer away.