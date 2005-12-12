FFF to distribute GSK's Fluarix in USA

California, USA-based FFF Enterprises says that GlaxoSmithKline has awarded it a contract for the US distribution of GSK's influenza vaccine, Fluarix for the 2006-2007 season. FFF helped launch Fluarix in the USA as a preferred distributor during the current 2005-2006 flu season.

This new agreement, says FFF chief executive Patrick Schmidt, "culminates the first season of our relationship with GSK, during which we've been able to help the company successfully launch GSK's new brand for early delivery in the USA. Our customers have accepted Fluarix, and satisfaction appears quite high. Now we look forward to working with the GSK team again - they are great partners."

FFF says its manufacturing partners appreciate the company's unique distribution business model, which assures that their products move only from the manufacturer to FFF to health care providers, protecting the product - and health care consumers --from the risks and irresponsible pricing of secondary and gray pharmaceutical market transactions.