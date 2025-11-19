FINAL CONCORDE RESULTS CONFIRM EXPECTATIONS

The final results of the Anglo-French Concorde study (The Lancet April 9) into immediate and deferred treatment with zidovudine (Wellcome's Retrovir) in symptom-free HIV infected individuals do not "encourage the early use of zidovudine in symptom-free HIV-infected adults." They also call into question the "uncritical use of CD4 cell counts as a surrogate endpoint for assessment of benefit from long-term antiretroviral therapy," conclude the authors of the trial.

Between October 1988, and October 1991, 1,749 individuals from centers in the UK, Ireland and France were randomly allocated to zidovudine 250mg four times daily or placebo until clinical symptoms occurred. Follow-up was until death or December, 1992. Of those allocated to the placebo group, note the authors, 418 started zidovudine therapy at some time during the trial, 174 of them at or after they were judged by the clinician to have developed ARC or AIDS, and most of the remainder on the basis of low CD4 cell counts. Those in the treated group spent 81% of the time before ARC or AIDS on zidovudine compared with only 16% for those in the placebo group.

Despite the large difference in the amount of zidovudine between the two groups, and the fact that the number of clinical endpoints (AIDS and death) in Concorde (347) outnumbers the total of those in all other published trials in symptom-free and early symptomatic infection, the researchers point out, there was no statistically-significant difference in clinical outcome between the two therapeutic policies.