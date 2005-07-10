Financial benefits of clinical trial participation "losing allure?"

A new poll finds that 10% of US adults have participated in a clinical trial, a level virtually unchanged since 2001 (8%), 2003 (10%) and 2004 (11%). However, the percentage saying they have had the opportunity to participate has dipped to 15% from 19% last year, and this could be the start of a new trend, says Harris Interactive, which conducted the annual survey.

Those who have participated in clinical trials do it for a range of reasons. 51% told the latest poll that they did so to advance medicine and science, the leading incentive since 2001, but the 2005 results also show major changes in other motivations. For example, the study notes that: - 36% of trial participants said they did so to earn extra money, down from 50% in 2004; - 19% took part to obtain free medication, from 27% last year; - 30% did so to obtain education about treatment/improving their health, a decline of nine percentage points from 2004; and - 25% said their reason was because the information they had read, seen or heard about the study had influenced them, down from 41% last year.