Financings Round-up

- Alexion Pharmaceuticals has closed a private placement of $10million in stock to BB Biotech; Xcyte Therapies, a private biopharmaceutical company formed from the merger of CDR Therapeutics and CellGenEx, has completed a $4.1 million Series B financing; Genzyme Molecular Oncology has raised $20 million in a private placement of 6% convertible debentures due in 2002; Neocrin Co has raised $16.5 million in private equity financing; Prizm Pharmaceuticals has completed a $4.2 million private round of financing; and Pharma Vision 2000 is to purchase $51.25 million of Tularik Preferred Stock in a private placement.
