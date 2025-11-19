Finland's Tamro Lifts Pretax Earnings 27.5%

Tamro Corp, a Finnish company whose main activities are in pharmaceutical distribution and hospital and laboratory supplies, reported group sales of 1.24 billion markka (L290.4 million) for the first four months of 1995, an increase of 9.7%. Pretax profits were 26.4 million markka ($6.2 million), a sharp rise of 27.5% on the like, year-earlier period.
The pharmaceutical distributing division saw sales improved 3.9% to 970.4 million markka, contributing 19.9 million markka to operating profits (down 1.5%). Sales of human pharmaceuticals at wholesale prices reached 905 million markka; total drug sales in Finland grew 9.1%, reaching 1.43 billion markka, with Tamro's share being 60.5%. The hospital and laboratory division produced sales of 136.9 million markka, up 34%, and operating profits of 17.5 million markka, up 60.5%.
